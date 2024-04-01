Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 16,422 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.87. 1,167,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,200. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

