Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 2,830 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xylem were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.53. 196,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

