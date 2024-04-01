Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 1,578 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.90. The company has a market capitalization of $383.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

