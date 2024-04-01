Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $5.35 on Monday, hitting $94.03. 9,763,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

