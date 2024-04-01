Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $12.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $720.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

