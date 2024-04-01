Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $45,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.04. 1,545,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

