Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 526.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.69. 391,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,209. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.