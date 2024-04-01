Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 136 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 547,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,122. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

