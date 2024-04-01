Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,421 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,655. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

