Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 434 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $500.90. 1,362,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $570.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

