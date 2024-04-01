Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 7,397 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $148.02. 295,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.