Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Procaps Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

