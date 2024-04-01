Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Procaps Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PROCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
About Procaps Group
