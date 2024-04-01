Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. 990,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.