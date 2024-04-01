Prom Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $241.42 million and $5.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00019271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00014726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,631.15 or 0.99980605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00140035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.32230864 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,851,762.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.