ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.70

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 56161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

