ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 39,486 shares.The stock last traded at $67.82 and had previously closed at $68.32.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

