ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProSomnus during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSomnus by 850.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the third quarter worth about $484,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProSomnus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ProSomnus stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

