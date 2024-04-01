Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 5,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

