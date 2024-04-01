Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

