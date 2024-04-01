Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.28. 308,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,356. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

