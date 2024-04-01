Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Psychemedics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 9,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

