PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PTT Global Chemical Public Stock Performance

PTT Global Chemical Public stock remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

About PTT Global Chemical Public

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited operates as a chemical company in Thailand and internationally. It operates through 6 segments: Upstream, Intermediates, Polymers and Chemicals, Bio and Circularity, Performance Chemicals, and Service and Others. The company offers refinery and shared facilities, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene.

