Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $330.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

