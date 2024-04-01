PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $392,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM remained flat at $23.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

