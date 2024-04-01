PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $104.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

