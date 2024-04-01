Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 1.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 687,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,990,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 310.78, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.