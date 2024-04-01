PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.84. 14,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

