PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

PVH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.73. 2,139,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,943. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

