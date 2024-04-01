PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion. PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. 2,667,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

