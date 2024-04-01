PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.6 %

PVH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.73. 2,546,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

