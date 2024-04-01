Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.78%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

