QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,981. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

