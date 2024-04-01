Quant One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.08 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $125.90 or 0.00183889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $34.08 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.