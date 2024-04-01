Quantum Price Down 98% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 98% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Quantum has a market cap of $0.11 and $1,294.37 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 98% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,702.84 or 0.99936201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00139329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.