QUINT Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. QUINT has a market cap of $25.85 million and $85,419.83 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

