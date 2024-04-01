Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Eight Capital

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISFree Report) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$0.84.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

