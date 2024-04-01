Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Eight Capital

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$0.84.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.