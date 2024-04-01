Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Eight Capital

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$0.84.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
