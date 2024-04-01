Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

PACK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. 406,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,416. The firm has a market cap of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.27.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Ranpak by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

