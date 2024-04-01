Raydium Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $575.89 million and approximately $88.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,764,769 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
