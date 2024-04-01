Raymond James Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

