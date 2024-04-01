Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (TSE: MAG):

3/28/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAG traded up C$0.29 on Monday, reaching C$14.58. The company had a trading volume of 429,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

