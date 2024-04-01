Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Digital (DRCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Direct Digital (NASDAQ: DRCT):

3/27/2024 – Direct Digital had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

3/27/2024 – Direct Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $27.50 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Direct Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Direct Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.50 to $27.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Direct Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Direct Digital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

