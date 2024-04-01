Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. 6,049,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Reddit
Reddit Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Reddit
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.