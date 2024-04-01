Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 6%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.15 and last traded at 46.35. 6,049,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

