RenovoRx (RNXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,005. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenovoRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
