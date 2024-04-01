RenovoRx (RNXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

RenovoRx Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,005. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RenovoRx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.