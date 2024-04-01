Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

3/29/2024 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2024 – Hasbro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.26. 1,118,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

