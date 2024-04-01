Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 352500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.