Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Up 4.2 %
RTBRF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
