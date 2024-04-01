Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 312 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

ACN traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.95. 719,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

