Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $445,835 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.0 %

Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

