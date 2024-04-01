Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,928,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. 133,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,239. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

